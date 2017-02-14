St. Amour's final chapter at Middlebury

The Middlebury men's basketball team is on a 7-game win streak, and with home victories over Amherst and Trinity this weekend, the Panthers clinched a share of the NESCAC Regular season title.

The Panthers have had key contributions up and down their roster, but no player has been more crucial to the team's success than Swanton native Matt St. Amour. The Missisquoi standout is up to 4th on the school's all-time scoring list after tallying a combined 59 points in this weekend's games. It's a special achievement for anyone, but it means just a little bit more for the Vermont native.

"It means a lot, it means a lot," St. Amour said. "This weekend's extra special with it being senior weekend, got a lot of friends and family coming down from Swanton, and that's really why I decided to stay close to home. It's great being a local Vermonter, seeing a lot of familiar faces, and just being a part of this great community is something that's really special to me."

"It's what we really anticipated," Middlebury head coach Jeff Brown said. "We had seen Matt quite a bit in high school playing for Missisquoi Union. He's gotten better every year, he's got a terrific work ethic, he's really positive with his teammates. You know, he's really had a tremendous year here at Middlebury."

Middlebury closes out its regular season Tuesday night at Plattsburgh, before beginning their quest for a second straight NESCAC Tournament title Saturday against Bates at Peppin Gym.