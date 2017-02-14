Parking, traffic concerns voiced at Burlington Town Center redevelopment meeting

There has been public discussion about what should happen with the Burlington Town Center for the last few years. This past Election Day, voters approved zoning changes for the building to tower 14 stories. Since Election Day, the Burlington Town Center's redevelopment team has been through the Conservation Board and the Design Advisory Board. Now, it's up to the Development Review Board to approve or deny the project.

The Burlington Town Center is being reimagined.

"It's a mixed-use project. It has, I think it's 272 residential units. It has office space, retail space. It also has a parking garage," said Scott Gustin, Burlington Planning and Zoning principal planner.

The redevelopment team has been altering its plans since discussing them with the city's Development Review Board. The main issues at Tuesday's meeting were traffic and parking.

"All the parking is designated for the residential and the commercial," said Jesse Beck, architect.

But multiple community members voiced concerns that 761 parking spaces will not be enough.

"We, on behalf of my clients, basically object. There needs to be more review. There needs to be more discussion," said John Franco, Burlington residents' lawyer.

Members of the board asked the redevelopment team to consider adding additional parking spaces and to provide more documentation about why they aren't exploring more options.

"There are a number of reasons why underground parking is unreasonable and unfeasible, both from the point of view of cost and duration of disturbance," said William Fellows, architect.

The project received support at the meeting, too.

"We're excited about this project. We're really looking forward to it and looking forward to seeing our downtown continue to grow and prosper," said Ron Redmond, Church Street Marketplace executive director.

Gustin said he predicts the project's hearing process will continue until Feb. 21. After that, the board has 45 days to give a written decision about whether or not plans can move forward.

"We expect to begin demolition and enabling work on about May 1 of this year," said Art Klugo, PC Construction. "The normal time frame to construct a project of this nature is roughly three years."

If the project is approved, there would be a 30-day period where members of the public could appeal the decision. The redevelopment team would also need to secure zoning and building permits before breaking ground.

