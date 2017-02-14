Police: Groton woman assaulted after dog theft attempt

A Groton woman says someone tried to steal her dog right from under her nose. It happened Tuesday at her home on Goodfellow Road.

A 21-year-old woman told police that someone tried to take her beagle while it was outside of her residence. She said she was trying to bring the dog in when the person pushed her. The woman hit a wall and has a minor injury.

Police are now looking for the suspect. They say the victim did not know him. He's described as a white man, 30-35, about 6-feet tall, with a thin build, blond hair and beard. They say he was wearing a blue Under Armour shirt, jeans and a Chevrolet ball cap. He reportedly left the scene driving a black Chevrolet Silverado. If you know who this person might be, contact police.