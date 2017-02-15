Swanton man arrested in high-speed chase

A Swanton man is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase and then taking off on foot.

It started just before midnight Tuesday. St. Albans police say they spotted a car on Lake Street with defective tail lights. A registration check revealed there was an arrest warrant out for the car's owner, Eric Smith, 32. Smith had allegedly violated his probation.

Officers pulled over the car and Smith confirmed his identity. They say he then sped off and police gave chase. The pursuit went 20 miles and topped speeds of 100 mph. The car chase ended on Giroux Road in Swanton after police deployed spike strips. They say Smith then took off on foot on Lake Champlain without any shoes. Police eventually tracked Smith to a house on Maquam Shore Road where they say a K-9 found him hiding under a mattress.

Smith was arrested. He faces charges of attempting to elude in a grossly negligent manner, excessive speed and unlawful trespass.