Cavendish family wakes up to flames inside home

A Cavendish family is safe after waking up to flames in their house.

Police say the family woke up to smoke when an electrical fire started in the attic around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Main Street.

The family of three and their two dogs were able to evacuate their burning home and call 911.

No firefighters or family members were hurt. Volunteer firefighters from seven neighboring towns were on-site for hours fighting the blaze.

The crews arrived and were able to save most of the main house.