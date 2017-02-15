Employees let go from Maple Leaf Treatment Center

Fifty employees at Maple Leaf Treatment Center now need new jobs. This comes after the board chose to close rather than fix staffing problems at its Underhill residential program and Colchester outpatient program.

With 41 drug treatment beds now offline, the state is scrambling. WCAX News has learned Serenity House offered up 10 beds at their Grace House. Valley Vista offered another 20 at its vacant facility in Vergennes. Both would need some certifications to make this happen.

As for that outpatient facility in Colchester, the two doctors will still treat their 150 patients at other locations.

The Vermont Department of Labor is stepping in to help those who lost their jobs. The state is offering two rapid response sessions:

Sessions:

10:30-12:30 p.m. 27 Federal St., St. Albans

1:30-3:30 p.m. 63 Pearl Street, Burlington

Contact: Rose Lucenti - 802.828.4151

Related Stories:

Addicts panic as key Vt. treatment program closes

Vt. addiction treatment center to close indefinitely

Vt. addiction treatment center temporarily closing