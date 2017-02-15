Police: Body recovered during search for snowmobilers

A body was recovered Wednesday by divers in Lake Champlain during the ongoing search for two missing snowmobilers.

New York and Vermont police have been looking for 23-year-old Brandon Barrett and 32-year-old Jonathan Ryan.

The two were last seen in Benson last Thursday.

Sunday morning, teams located their snowmobiles in the water close to the New York shore.

An autopsy will now be conducted to confirm the identity of the recovered body.

