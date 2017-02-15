Scott travels across the border to meet with premier

A storm ripped a house from its foundation and shredded it with a woman trapped inside. In the daylight, the damage is hard to believe. Crews are now trying to clean things up.
More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
A dozen people were back home Friday after a fire forced them from their Burlington apartment house Thursday night.
Crews are staging in Westmore to try to recover the body of a man spotted on a ledge.
Vermont State Police say a driver died after her car went down an embankment and through a creek bed in Cambridge.
The Coast Guard says authorities have suspended the search for a small plane that apparently crashed into the ocean in the Bahamas with four people on board, including a New Hampshire man.
New Hampshire officials are warning anyone looking to beat the heat in local rivers may get swept away by deceptively strong currents.
Minor repairs are being done to the temporary bridge on Kimball Avenue Friday.
