Scott travels across the border to meet with premier

Gov. Phil Scott makes his first official trip across the northern border as Vermont's chief executive.

Scott is in Quebec City for meetings with Premier Philippe Couillard, members of the premier's cabinet and business leaders.

The cross-border partnership is a critical one for Vermont with an estimated $5 billion generated by trade. The trip also represents another first, the first time the state has had a Progressive party member as the acting governor.

"It's certainly important to be ready no matter what happens in the state if there's some kind of emergency, but it is a bit anti-climatic because I'm not going to do anything I shouldn't," said Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, P/D Vermont.

Zuckerman cannot preside over the Senate while the actual governor is out of state. He says should anything go wrong, he'll be in contact with Scott to coordinate a response. That's how all recent fill-ins have handled emergencies with the boss out-of-town, a privilege obviously not available to those who took on the role 200 years ago.