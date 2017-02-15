Edelblut confirmed as New Hampshire education commissioner

By BY KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's next education commissioner has been confirmed, despite concerns from the public and state board of education about his lack of a professional background in public education.

Edelblut, a businessman who homeschooled his children, was Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's choice for the post. The Executive Council confirmed him on a party line vote Wednesday, 3-2.

Democrats say Edelblut is not qualified for the job and not committed enough to public education. But Republicans say Edelblut will both improve public schools and expand options for parents and students. Edelblut advocated for more school choice as a candidate for governor last fall.

His confirmation comes about a week after U.S. Senate Republicans confirmed Betsy DeVos, a school choice advocate and wealthy Republican donor, to lead the federal education department.

