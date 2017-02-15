Democrat Shaheen meets with Trump's Supreme Court nominee

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says she appreciated the chance to meet with President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court and learn more about his judicial philosophy.

The Democratic senator met Wednesday with Judge Neil Gorsuch, a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals from Denver.

She's indicated that she's unlikely to support Gorsuch, saying he intends to "turn back the clock" on women's reproductive rights and LGBT equality. But in her statement Wednesday, all Shaheen said was she looked forward to reviewing his public testimony.

Shaheen said she voiced her support for women's reproductive rights and the important precedent of the Roe v. Wade decision at their meeting. She also expressed concern about the dramatic increase of secret money in politics in the wake of the Citizens United decision.

