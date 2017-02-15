Proposed NH moose hunt lottery permits lowest since 1988

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department proposes issuing 51 moose hunt lottery permits this year, the lowest number since the state started its current system in 1988.

Permits have declined in recent years, in part because of the impact of parasites, both winter tick and brainworm, on the moose population. Last year, 71 lottery permits were issued.

Hearing dates on the proposal will be announced soon.

The department said the estimated moose density in the southwest region has declined to the "cutoff threshold" in the state's moose management plan. Permits will be suspended in three units in this area for 2017.

The proposal also would reduce numbers in the north and White Mountain regions.

The estimated number of moose in the state is estimated to be 3,600 to 3,800, down from about 4,000 last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.