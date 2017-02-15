State police still investigating old Adirondack murder

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) - State police continue to investigate the death of a 64-year-old woman found murdered in her northern New York home nearly 15 years ago.

Marie Fleury, of Westville in Franklin County, was found dead in her home in October 2002. She was last seen alive by her husband, Robert, when he left their residence to go to a tavern in nearby Trout River. He returned home in the early evening and found her dead.

An autopsy revealed the victim died of blunt force trauma to the head.

A reward remains available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Marie Fleury's death.

Tips can be called in to the State Police Violent Crime Investigation Unit in Ray Brook at 518-897-2000.

