NY Assembly passes bill to raise the age for juvenile justice

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is inching closer to modernizing laws that have left the state trailing behind the rest of the country in juvenile justice.

Assembly Democrats passed a criminal justice package Tuesday that includes a hotly contested proposal to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to 18 by 2018. The proposal would direct most crimes committed by 16- and 17-year-olds to family court.

New York and North Carolina are the only two states that continue to prosecute 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults in criminal court.

A similar proposal in Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget would delay increasing the age of juvenile offenders until 2020 and would still direct some juveniles who commit violent crimes or some traffic and vehicular crimes to adult court.

