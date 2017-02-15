Police investigate elderly man's death

An elderly Northeast Kingdom man is dead and police are still working to figure out what happened.
It happened at a home on Route 114 in Norton.
A 53-year-old woman who was living there with her 81-year-old father called Vermont State Police just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. She said Leroy Patten had dementia and had accosted her and gotten injured during the incident. He was found dead in the home.
The state police major crime unit was at the scene at noontime.
A storm ripped a house from its foundation and shredded it with a woman trapped inside. In the daylight, the damage is hard to believe. Crews are now trying to clean things up.
Storm winds destroyed a home in West Addison. The damaging weather struck a number of areas across the region.
More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
Damaging storms took down power lines and trees across our region Thursday. Friday, crews were out cleaning up the damage.
A dozen people were back home Friday after a fire forced them from their Burlington apartment house Thursday night.
There’s an update to the recovery of the body in Westmore.
Rescue crews pulled a man from a raging river in New Hampshire Thursday.
Vermont State Police say a driver died after her car went down an embankment and through a creek bed in Cambridge.
