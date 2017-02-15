Police investigate elderly man's death

An elderly Northeast Kingdom man is dead and police are still working to figure out what happened.

It happened at a home on Route 114 in Norton.

A 53-year-old woman who was living there with her 81-year-old father called Vermont State Police just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. She said Leroy Patten had dementia and had accosted her and gotten injured during the incident. He was found dead in the home.

The state police major crime unit was at the scene at noontime.