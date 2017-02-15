Milton man charged with sexually assaulting child

An alleged child predator was nabbed at the border. Police say a Milton man was having sex with a middle school kid and planned to do it again when he brought her to Canada.

Those accusations have led to three felony charges that could mean decades in prison. It comes after an alleged sexual relationship despite the fact that the teen victim couldn't legally give consent.

"What we do know is that they've had a relationship for approximately a year long," said Lt. Lance Burnham, Vermont State Police.

Police say Jacob Burnham was having sex with a 13-year-old girl. Wednesday, he was arraigned on sexual assault and exploitation charges after being caught in the car with the teen trying to leave the country.

"Police say that the couple was headed to a Montreal hotel to celebrate Valentine's Day, but they were denied entry at the Canadian border.

According to court paperwork, Jacob Burnham was turned away for a prior DUI conviction. Then, more red flags popped up as the pair were screened by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"They had concerns about how the two were reacting," said Lt. Burnham.

Suspicions heightened for agents when the teen gave her middle school ID instead of a passport.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: Where did her parents think she was? Or going?

Lt. Burnham: We don't know yet.

Homeland Security agents checked the girl's phone to rule out the potential of human trafficking. During that search, they allegedly found nude images of the child engaging in sexually explicit conversations with Burnham. The Milton man is nearly double her age.

He also allegedly told police he brought condoms and lingerie for their trip abroad and that it wouldn't be the first time they had sex.

In court, prosecutors said Jacob Burnham had manipulated the teen prior to the trip including lying about his real age.

"He had her leave school by stating that she was sick. He also got her to tell her parents that he was only 17 years old," said Chittenden County Deputy State's Attorney Emily McCarthy.

Investigators are unclear how the two met, but the teen's father told police that he considered Jacob Burnham a friend. The victim also said it was her idea to have sex and claimed she lied about her age, but authorities say that doesn't matter.

"When we have a 25-year-old male picking up a 13-year-old female, that's a serious concern for us," said Lt. Burnham.

When troopers allegedly tried to further question Jacob Burnham, he asked for a lawyer and was arrested. Police say this is just the beginning of their investigation. Jacob Burnham could face more charges and is out on bond.

We should point out the detective in our story and the defendant are not related.