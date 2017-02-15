Health workers learn to spot signs of human trafficking

Health workers learned Wednesday about how to spot the signs of human trafficking in Vermont.

Members of the medical community, including nurses, social workers, pharmacy and health science students and professionals met on UVM's campus.

They learned how to address the physical and emotional needs of trafficking victims, and also how to spot someone who may be a victim and the best ways to talk to them. Keynote speaker Dr. Rachel DiSanto of the UVM Human Trafficking Collaborative told us it's key so they can get the patient the help they need.

"Trafficking has been a problem forever but it hasn't always been a widely recognized problem. And health care is one of the few places where victims of trafficking can actually interface with other people and get help and actually get out of trafficking, if possible," DiSanto said.

She says the state is making good progress with awareness of human trafficking, including with the Human Trafficking Task Force's protocol. They say if you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the United Way of Vermont at 211.