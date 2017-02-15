Jury selection in Fell death penalty case could take 4 weeks

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The judge who will be hearing the second death penalty of a man charged with abducting and killing a Rutland supermarket worker in 2000 says jury selection in the case could take four weeks.
U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford's comments were contained in a document filed in the case of Donald Fell, who is charged abducting Terry King when she arrived for work and later killing her.
Fell was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, but his conviction was overturned in 2014 due to juror misconduct.
Juror orientation for Fell's second trial began Tuesday. Formal jury selection begins Feb. 27 in federal court in Rutland.
Crawford says the trial itself is expected to begin in late March and last two or three months.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
