Jury selection in Fell death penalty case could take 4 weeks

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The judge who will be hearing the second death penalty of a man charged with abducting and killing a Rutland supermarket worker in 2000 says jury selection in the case could take four weeks.

U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford's comments were contained in a document filed in the case of Donald Fell, who is charged abducting Terry King when she arrived for work and later killing her.

Fell was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, but his conviction was overturned in 2014 due to juror misconduct.

Juror orientation for Fell's second trial began Tuesday. Formal jury selection begins Feb. 27 in federal court in Rutland.

Crawford says the trial itself is expected to begin in late March and last two or three months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Man facing 2nd death trial appeals constitutionality of law

Donald Fell death penalty retrial could last 16 weeks

Fell seeks to bar evidence from 2nd death penalty trial

Federal judge hears death penalty challenge

Federal judge to hear death penalty challenge

Judge refuses to dismiss death penalty for Fell

Prosecutors to continue in Donald Fell murder trial

Lawyers in Donald Fell case to talk legality of death penalty

Judge in Vermont death penalty case accepts challenge of law

Judge moves Donald Fell death penalty trial to 2017

Fell's lawyers ask judge to push back retrial date

Lawyers hope Donald Fell death penalty retrial starts in fall 2016

Donald Fell case to be retried after 15 years

US judge orders new trial for Donald Fell

Juror misconduct hearing in Vt. death penalty case

More juror misconduct alleged in Donald Fell case

Federal prosecutors want to speak to Donald Fell

3 jurors in Fell death penalty case back in court

US says Vt. death penalty hearing should be open

Vt. man on death row seeks review

US seeks juror interviews in capital case appeal

Jurors from Vt. death trial to be questioned

US Supreme Court won't hear Fell appeal

Vt. death row inmate loses second appeal

Victim's family questions death penalty 'problems'

The Fell case from the beginning

Fell receives death sentence

Execution site could delay death penalty