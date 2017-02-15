Airport, FAA to meet with South Burlington neighbors about noise issues

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - With F-35 fighter jets arriving at Vermont's largest airport in 2019 and a voluntary home buyout underway due to airport noise, the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport and the Air National Guard are meeting with airport neighbors to discuss noise issues.

The meeting is planned for Thursday evening.

The Burlington International Airport hopes to buy 39 more homes in a voluntary program, two years before the F-35 military jets arrive to replace the Guard's aging F-16s.

The airport updated its map of the noisy areas in 2015 using F-16 data, but South Burlington wants it to create one using F-35 data.

The FAA says it anticipates that new noise mapping will be done in a year or two. The City Council also wants the home buyout program suspended.

