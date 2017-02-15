Right to work's fate uncertain in GOP-controlled House

By BY KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The fate of right to work is uncertain in the New Hampshire House, potentially handing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu an early defeat on one of his priorities.

GOP House Speaker Shawn Jasper warns the union-targeting legislation may fail Thursday due to long-standing opposition from a handful of Republicans. But Republican leaders are making an aggressive push in the final hours to flip votes, even suggesting the party may not help Republicans who don't support the bill in the next election.

Right to work laws prevent unions from requiring non-members to pay fees to cover the costs of collective bargaining. Opponents say such laws weaken unions and diminish worker protections, while supporters say they give workers more freedom and make states attractive to businesses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.