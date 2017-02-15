Vermont Air National Guard members to return home

Airmen and aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing are returning home after a three-month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Approximately 300 airmen and women from the wing will be returning home to Vermont by the end of February. While deployed, the Green Mountain Boys provided air-to-ground attacks to support operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

