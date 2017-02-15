Documents: Feds considered shutting down Vt. EB-5 program

JAY, Vt. -
There are new details from documents linked to a fraud scandal at Jay Peak. They show the feds thought about shutting down the state's entire EB-5 program.
The communications between the state and the federal government were released Wednesday to VTDigger, which went to court to get them.
VTDigger learned that federal immigration officials considered closing the state's EB-5 regional center over concerns about project oversight at Jay Peak. The center is responsible for promoting EB-5 programs in Vermont and the Jay Peak expansion was the first of the Ariel Quiros-Bill Stenger projects to be approved. The documents show the red flags first surfaced in 2012 under the Shumlin administration. That spring, consulting firm Rapid USA warned the state but its concerns went unheeded. Instead, VTDigger says the state worked to discredit Rapid USA. Then that fall, Bill Stenger announced the $500 million Newport redevelopment plan, flanked by the governor and Vermont's congressional delegation.
That redevelopment never happened, but Rapid USA's concerns became a big part of the Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations against Stenger and Jay Peak's owner, Ariel Quiros.
The Shumlin administration had refused to release the records, but current Governor Phil Scott reversed that and also indicated to VTDigger that he plans to release more in the future as part of an effort to restore public trust in the EB-5 program.
Related Stories:
Vt. resort owner's fraud trial looks set for 2018
Officials: Receiver paid taxes on Burke, Jay ski resorts
Contractors offered partial payment amid fraud allegations
Vt. ski resort owner denies SEC civil fraud charges
Judge OKs $1.9M for receiver in Jay Peak fraud cleanup
Ski resort owner: Insurer must pay for defense in fraud case
Jay Peak set to open Saturday with financial challenges
Ruling backs case against Quiros
More investors sue businessman in Vermont fraud case
Officials: Burke Mountain ski resort taxes not paid on time
Receiver: Jay Peak late on property taxes
Federal judge releases $80k for Quiros' attorney fees
Kingdom Con case unfolds in a Miami courtroom
Receiver may borrow money to complete Northeast Kingdom project
Supporting NEK businesses in the shadow of EB-5 scandal
Quiros challenges SEC over Vermont projects
EB-5 investors file class-action lawsuit in Florida
Kingdom Con sharp contrast to EB-5 success stories
Shumlin: Potential buyers seek space in downtown Newport
Judge unfreezes some assets of businessman accused of fraud
Officials: Ski resorts to stay open despite alleged Kingdom Con
Ski resort owner's lawyer: Fraud allegations 'flat false'
EB-5 investors anxious about immigration status after alleged NEK fraud
Can Jay Peak, Q Burke weather fraud scandal?
House to resume Kingdom Con email debate
New details in Shumlin administration email controversy
Burlington Rep. calls for governor and AG to release emails
Did Vermont's former governor know about alleged Kingdom Con?
Newport mayor, state leaders discuss solutions for city
Stenger says he'll be cleared of wrongdoing
Man accused in $200M fraud wants assets unfrozen
Lawmakers question administration after alleged fraud in NEK
Vt. governor's staff emails in the spotlight after alleged Kingdom con
Kingdom con raises questions about EB-5 oversight in Vt.
Former U.S. attorney for Vt. talks about fraud allegations
Regulators: Jay Peak, Q Burke owners committed massive fraud
Fraud allegations leave a hole in the heart of Newport
Developer Tony Pomerleau calls Kingdom Con 'pathetic'
Timeline of NEK development projects
Understanding EB-5: What it is and how it works
Jay Peak's 1st EB-5 investor reacts to fraud allegations
Q Burke Mountain investigation concerns local residents
Authorities secure property and change locks at Q Burke
Vermont regulators freeze funds for Q Burke Hotel project
Q Burke Mountain project could experience more delays
Lean winter forces early layoffs at Q Burke Mountain Resort