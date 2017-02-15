Liberal lawmakers back health care worker's right to organize

Liberal lawmakers joined a collective bargaining fight between nurses and the state's biggest hospital. At a press conference Wednesday, senators and representatives backed health care workers they say have the right to organize.

The UVM Medical Center employees say they have strong support within their ranks to join an existing union but are being blocked by outdated labor regulations.

Licensed Nursing Assistant Kelly Letourneau says having overworked, underpaid staff members creates dangerous settings for patients.

"We hope UVMMC administration starts to take the staffing crisis as serious as we do. We expect they start to treat us with the respect we deserve and agree to negotiate as equals so we can work with them for the solutions to ensure a stronger patient care system," said Letourneau.

UVM Medical Center spokespeople responded with this statement:

"We recognize and respect the LNAs' right to organize. Our position has been that any organizing should be done according to the rules and regulations defined by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and therefore we have declined requests to grant an exception that would allow the LNA group to enter the defined bargaining unit of "Registered Nurses" or to create their own unique bargaining unit. "