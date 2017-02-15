New home loan program in Plattsburgh offers big savings

Ron Deragon is a real estate broker in Plattsburgh. He says many of the homebuyers he works with are hesitant to purchase a house within the city limits.

"They'll look at-- I can afford more outside the city because the taxes are cheaper. So that's how they basically what would their mortgage payment be," said Deragon of Duley & Associates Realty.

He's hoping that might change now that NBT Bank is offering a special mortgage loan called Our Home in the City Program. Eligible borrowers would only have to make a 5 percent down payment, and they would not be required to get private mortgage insurance.

"Plattsburgh's definitely growing and a lot of things going on with new developments and new industries coming to town, so we fully expect that there will be an influx of people into the city of Plattsburgh that would like to live in the city, and we're just hoping that we're able to help them," said Allen Fry, a loan originator with NBT Bank.

Borrowers using the program could also save with a lower interest rate if they complete a homebuyer education class through the Housing Assistance Program of Essex and Clinton Counties.

"A house is expensive, but it is another product that you're buying, so it's just to try to get them as well-prepared. So we touch on everything: the taxes, the insurance, the maintenance. Not just getting into the home but keeping the home," said Penny Daniels, the home purchase manager with HAPEC.

To qualify, borrowers would be required to have at least a 700 on their credit score and there are income limits, around $61,000 for a couple.

"The new program's going to help us. It's going to help first-time homebuyers by giving them a little break on interest rates, so it will make up the difference because of the taxes in the city are a little higher than outside the city, so that will help buyers in the bottom dollar when it comes to it," Deragon said.

NBT Bank officials say though they are partnering with the nonprofit Housing Assistance Program of Essex and Clinton Counties, they are not receiving any funds from grants or the nonprofit that support the loan program. But that organization can offer homebuyers who qualify additional financial assistance for closing costs or down payments.

NBT has been offering special loan programs in different cities for years, but officials say Plattsburgh will be the first North Country community to get this program.