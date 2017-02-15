Quantcast

New effort to simplify food expiration labels - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New effort to simplify food expiration labels

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK -

If all goes as planned, more than a dozen different phrases used to describe food expiration and safety will soon be reduced to just two: "use by" and "best if used by." The Food Marketing Institute and Grocery Manufacturing Association say the new system will end widespread confusion about whether all kinds of products are still good and safe to eat.

The grocery industry says Americans trash more than $200 billion in food every year.

"We can help consumers from throwing away food unnecessarily which puts more money in their pocketbook," said Meghan Stasz of the Grocery Manufacturers Association.

The "use by" label will be reserved for highly perishable products, foods that could make you sick when they go bad. The other label, "best if used by," is for everything else. They're still safe to eat, but they might not taste as good.

Shoppers we spoke to welcomed the simpler system.

"It's going to give me more information. Right now, I just pick something up that says 'sell by' but I have no idea its 'use by' when it's 'use by,'" shopper Lisa Herrmann said.

"I just threw out some... salad dressing because it had a date that expired but it didn't say "sell by," "use by," anything but I threw it out," shopper Marilyn Barnell said.

Back in December, the USDA asked manufacturers of meat, dairy and eggs to use just one label: "best if used by." Wednesday's announcement takes food safety one step further.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.