Vt. police still looking for suspects after massive NEK drug sweep

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police are still looking for suspects after a drug sweep in the Northeast Kingdom Tuesday.

After Operation Border Line, police made 26 arrests, but they are still looking for: Terry Adams, Danielle Benoit, Natasha Cady, Arretta Miller, Amy Tullis, Donovan Blouin, Michael McFarland and Michael Stevens.

If you know where any of them are contact police.

