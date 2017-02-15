Vt. police still looking for suspects after massive NEK drug sweep

Vermont State Police are still looking for suspects after a drug sweep in the Northeast Kingdom Tuesday.

After Operation Border Line, police made 26 arrests, but they are still looking for: Terry Adams, Danielle Benoit, Natasha Cady, Arretta Miller, Amy Tullis, Donovan Blouin, Michael McFarland and Michael Stevens.

If you know where any of them are contact police.

