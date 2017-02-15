Quantcast

Snow-covered roads cause traffic delays in Upper Valley

HARTFORD, Vt. -

The snow is back and it made things tough for drivers. Interstate 91 was snow covered Wednesday afternoon and on I-89 in Hartford there was at a standstill after a couple of tractor-trailers jackknifed.

Police say Interstate 89 between the junction with Interstate 91 and Exit 1 northbound was closed for several hours while vehicles were pulled back onto the roadway.

The roads reopened around 3 p.m. 

