Will the UVM Catamounts set a record?

Will the UVM Catamounts set a record?

Posted: Updated:
LOWELL, Mass. -

The UVM men's basketball team is on fire this season and could set a record Wednesday night on the road against UMass Lowell. Our Scott Fleishman gave us a preview on "The :30." Watch the video to see.

