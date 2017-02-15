Searchers find missing skier at Bolton

A skier lost in Wednesday night's storm caused quite a scare in Bolton.

The skier was out for about two hours before being found by Bolton Valley Ski Patrol. Vermont State Police say that if it weren't for the man's cellphone, the situation could have been much worse.

According to police, the 53-year-old skied off trail and into the woods at dusk. He got stuck near steep drainage and called his friend for help. Officials were able to pinpoint his location from coordinates on his cellphone. Bolton Valley Ski Patrol rescued the man. He was not injured.

"We always encourage people to ski at least with one or even two other people, particularly when skiing in the woods and not on a groomed trail. It's obviously late in the day. It was just getting dark at the point he got lost, so a lot of things that could have been done differently to avoid the incident," said Neil Van Dyke, Vermont Department of Public Safety search and rescue coordinator.

First responders did not identify the skier.