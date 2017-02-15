Quantcast

Taking on teen dating violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Could your teen be in an unhealthy relationship? It's a question advocates are encouraging people to ask during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

According to Vermont's 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, of students who dated someone within the past year, 9 percent reported being physically hurt by their partner and 7 percent say they were forced to have sex when they didn't want to.

Kelly Dougherty of Steps To End Domestic Violence and Marissa Pelino is a student and peer advocate at South Burlington High School. They appeared on "The :30" to tell us more about domestic violence among teens. Watch the video to see.

Hotline for victims of domestic violence and their friends and family - 802-658-1996.

