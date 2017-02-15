Panthers Take Two In Plattsburgh

Tuesday, February 14th



PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. - The Middlebury men's and women's basketball teams closed out the regular season with a road sweep of Plattsburgh in a double header Tuesday night at Memorial Hall.

In the opener, Matt St. Amour scored 30 to lead the tenth ranked Panthers past the Cardinals 91-70. The Missisquoi standout becoming the first player in school history with two 500-point seasons in the process. Jack Daly added 15 points and 13 assists as Middlebury improved to 21-3. They will host Bates in a NESCAC quarterfinals Saturday at 2pm at Pepin Gym.

Jonathan Patron led the Cardinals (11-12) with 16.

In the nightcap, Middlebury outscored Plattsburgh 22-7 in the third quarter and held off a Cardinals rally late to pick up a 59-54 win and finish the regular season at 17-7. Colleen Cavaney and Maya Davis led Middlebury with 12. The Panthers host Colby in the NESCAC quarterfinals Saturday at 4pm.



Taylor Clare and Hope Cerasuolo had 11 to lead Plattsburgh (10-13).