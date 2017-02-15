Burlington task force meets to examine public housing evictions

Nearly a year ago, a Burlington man facing eviction from public housing was shot and killed by police. Now, city leaders are taking steps to try to make sure a similar tragedy does not happen again.

A task force met for the first time Wednesday to look at how evictions from public housing are handled in the Queen City. Organizers leading the effort say once a decision is made that someone needs to be evicted, folks need to do a better job trying to figure out where they go next by talking with family, police and mental health professionals.

"It's too late for Phil and his family, and I understand that and his family understands that, as well. But what I'm saying is maybe it will help us save a life down the road by changing some of these practices," said David Hartnett, I-Burlington City Council.

Phil Grenon, 76, was shot and killed last March after a standoff with police at his public housing complex on College Street in Burlington. Grenon faced eviction because of a history of threats. Police say they shot him because he came at them with knives. Grenon's daughter said he had schizophrenia. The task force hopes to share initial recommendations with the City Council in the next two to three months.

