Police: Log truck loses control in Bradford

BRADFORD, Vt. -

Wednesday's winter weather led to quite the rollover in Bradford.

Police responded to Goshen Road, where they say the driver of an 18-wheel log truck lost control of the vehicle before it flipped onto its side.

Investigators say Donald Longmoore, 59, of Newbury, was the only person in the truck and he was not injured. 

