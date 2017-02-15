Burlington police investigate smashed cruiser

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington police want to know who rammed into one of the department's cars before taking off.

They sent pictures showing the damage.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a silver SUV and lost control on Cliff Street before backing into the cop car. Witnesses describe him as a white man in his 30s with blond hair. 

