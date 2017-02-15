Quantcast

Springfield police search for armed bank robber

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. -

The search is on for a bank robber in Springfield.

Investigators say an armed man held up the Citizen's Bank just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance cameras captured a picture of the man. If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Springfield Police Department.

