First transgender actor/character makes history in CBS show

A major milestone for the LGBTQ community Wednesday night on CBS. Actress Laverne Cox became the first transgender person to play a transgender character in a major, recurring role on network television.

"Doubt" is a new legal drama. Cox plays attorney Cameron Wirth, a transgender Ivy League graduate who fights passionately for her clients since she's experienced injustice firsthand. We caught up with another black, transgender woman and community activist right here in Vermont who says she's proud of Cox but there is still a long road ahead.

"There's still a long way to go. I think this is wonderful and it's fabulous and I really have always respected Laverne Cox. It seems like every chance that she has to use her platform to speak to the state of transgender rights in the United States, she has used her platform to do that and I think that that's a very social responsible thing to do and she's wonderful," Elena Littlebug said.

The show will not narrowly focus on Cameron's gender identity. It was discussed in the pilot but will not be a core focus of the show. Littlebug says it is ironic Cox is playing a lawyer since the largest fight facing transgender people will be overcome through legislation and to ensure equal protections under the law.