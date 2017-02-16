NY police warn of phone scammers seeking 'yes' response

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - If you answer the phone and an unfamiliar voice asks "Can you hear me?" state police advise that you say nothing and hang up.

Troopers say a telephone scam known as the "Yes scam" has been reported in the Hudson Valley recently. The scammer's goal is to get you to say "yes" and record your positive response, then use it to place unauthorized charges against your utility or credit card accounts.

Police say the best way to avoid falling victim to this scam is to just hang up. If you think you may have been scammed, check your utility bills and credit card statements for unauthorized charges and then dispute them.

