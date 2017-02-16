Family of NH man killed by police sues

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - The family of a New Hampshire man killed by police is suing the officers who shot him.

WMUR-TV reports that the family of 42-year-old Hagen Esty-Lennon is suing the two Haverhill police officers who fatally shot him in 2015. Attorneys representing the family claim the officers acted recklessly and that Esty-Lennon did not pose an imminent threat.

Haverhill Police say two officers approached Esty-Lennon after he got into a car accident. Investigators say the Canterbury man refused to drop a knife he was wielding as he rushed toward police at which point he was shot.

The state attorney general previously ruled the shooting justified.

A lawyer for the Haverhill Police Department called the lawsuit "unfortunate."

