Police divers find body of 2nd Vermont snowmobiler in lake

PUTNAM, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say they've recovered the body of the second of two Vermont men believed to have fallen through the ice on Lake Champlain while snowmobiling last week.

New York State Police say police divers on Thursday found the body of 32-year-old Jonathan Ryan, of Shoreham, Vermont, in about 20 feet of water in the Washington County town of Putnam, on the lake's New York side 95 miles north of Albany.

Police also on Thursday announced that the body found Wednesday has been identified as 23-year-old Brandon Barrett, of Benson, Vermont. Police divers found his body in the same area as Ryan's.

Police say the two men are believed to have been crossing the lake to get to a restaurant in Ticonderoga, New York, on Feb. 9 when their snowmobiles apparently broke through the ice.

