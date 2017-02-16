Plow trucks out in full force

Quantcast

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

This slow-moving snowstorm snarled traffic Thursday morning but by noon there were signs the roads are starting to get better.

There were still more than 100 plow trucks out cleaning up the roads. Most are in the north part of the state-- Montpelier and above.

"When we monitor the radio here, we can keep track of every truck in the state," said Larry Dodge of VTrans. "On days like this there is a truck on about every road in the state."

More than 200 plows were on the road early Thursday morning, but many of those roads have been cleared up.

