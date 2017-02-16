Quantcast

NH man dies snowmobiling in Vt.

NORTON, Vt. -

There has been another snowmobile death in our region, this one in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont State Police say Wednesday afternoon, Andrew Boright, 54, of Piermont, New Hampshire, died on VAST Trail 105 in Norton near the crossing with Route 114.

They say Boright was found slumped over on his snowmobile. They say he didn't get into an accident and there isn't anything suspicious. He had told the group he was traveling with earlier that he did not feel well.

