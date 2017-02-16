Quantcast

Plow truck slides off road

WESTFORD, Vt. -

A plow truck went off the road in Westford Thursday morning.

Police say the truck slid off the road due to poor conditions.

The vehicle was not damaged and there were no injuries.

Police remind drivers to slow down when the roads are sloppy.

