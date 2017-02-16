Fun in the snow for Vermont kids

The snowfall didn't get students at Christ the King in Burlington a day off Thursday, but it did get them extra time outdoors.

The school took a break from studies to let the kids out for an extra recess so they could play in the snow. It was a last-minute decision from the administrators to surprise students, who were definitely excited when they heard the announcement.

"When I came here in the morning I was expecting to just be inside and work but then announcements came over the speakers and I realized we were going outside to play and I was excited!" student Sophie Kunz said.

"This is amazing, best day of my life!" student Kayden Metropolis said.

After playing in the snow the kids were greeted inside with hot chocolate before returning to class.