'Rebels' name change to be costly

It will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to change the name of South Burlington's school mascot.

Facility signage like the gym and offices will cost about $31,000. And uniforms between the two schools are just shy of $140,000 total.

The district says it has about $73,000 available and plans are in place to move forward.

We still don't know what the new mascot will be but it sounds like students will have some suggestions.

"In my house, when my elementary age student and I start talking about it, once we get past all of the concerns relating to the Rebel name and we move into brainstorming, her face just lights up and all kinds of ideas come out and that's fun and exciting," said Monica Ostby, a South Burlington mom.

