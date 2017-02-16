Quantcast

Northern NY man wins World Championship biathlon title

HOCHFILZEN, Austria -

A Lake Placid man has made American sports history in Austria.

Thursday morning, biathlete Lowell Bailey won the IBU World Championships, making him the first American to ever win a World Championship title in the biathlon.

In the 20-kilometer race, Bailey shot down all 20 targets and crossed the finish line more than three seconds ahead of the pack.

Congratulations, Lowell!

