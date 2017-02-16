WCAX News debuts new set

You've probably noticed that the Channel 3 News set looks different. We debuted our brand new set Thursday. It's designed to change the way we're able to share the news of the day with you at home.

We captured the action minute by minute in time-lapse video. We started the design process for the 2,500-square-foot space in November and have been watching it come to life over the last few weeks. The state-of-the-art set is made up of hundreds of pieces, 120 lights, and about a mile of cords, cables and wires.

WCAX President and General Manager Peter Martin tells me what he thinks makes the new space so special.

"What makes it most exciting is that we can tell stories in any way and with the flexibility that we couldn't in the old space, that's number one. Number two, it's a much more modern and it's a much more clean and contemporary appearance," Martin said.

Reporter Keith McGilvery: Chances are if you were watching TV growing up, there is a good chance it was probably us, you know that you were involved in this whole thing it must be pretty cool?

Josh Bashaw, South Burlington: I imagine the set will be here for quite some time, so I'll be able to years down the road be like, 'Hey, I was part of that, setting that all up.' Just being part of the project is cool to remember the things you have done in the past.

Our goal is to share the news of the day and why it's important to all of us in a way that's not being done anywhere else in our region.