Vermont nonprofit 'Cure Blindness' could get $100M grant

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont-based nonprofit group that works to cure blindness in Nepal and other countries in the developing world is one of eight semifinalists for a $100 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundation.

The Waterbury-based Himalayan Cataract Project has been working for years to train local health care providers to perform cataract and laser surgery in Nepal and other countries.

The organization was co-founded in 1995 by Nepalese Dr. Sanduk Ruit and Dr. Geoff Tabin, formerly of the University of Vermont Medical Center and now at the University of Utah.

It now employs 10 people and has a $9 million budget.

Chief Executive Office Job Heintz says if they win the $100 million they'd expand their efforts.

The grant winner will be announced in December.

