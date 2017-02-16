Yaw Obeng discusses Burlington school spending

In just three weeks, Burlington taxpayers will vote on a school budget proposal that would raise property taxes by more than 5 percent.

The proposed budget for 2018 calls for spending $85.5 million. That works out to $15,000 per equalized pupil, a 6 percent increase over this year.

Superintendent Yaw Obeng said the school system has finally achieved fiscal balance but they are looking for ways to grow the district.

"If you look back at some of the data, we've had as high as 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 percent tax increases and one of the challenges the board has to deal with is how to balance the need to support our students' need with the ability of taxpayers to pay," Obeng said.

The district is also asking for $19 million to make improvements to all the buildings in the district. Obeng says this will go toward deferred maintenance needs and upgrading buildings.

About 4,000 students attend Burlington city schools.

Watch the video for the full interview with Yaw Obeng.