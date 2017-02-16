Super Senior: Peg Lefebvre

This week's Super Senior gets great joy from volunteering and you'll be surprised how long she's been doing it.

Peg Lefebvre is a regular at Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester. The 93-year-old isn't here for a medical appointment, but a meeting.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Ready to get to work?

Peg: You call that work, Joe?

Down a hallway, the University of Vermont Hospital Auxiliary is getting together for its monthly meeting. The nonprofit raises money for the hospital.

"And I will tell you that the auxiliary has been in existence for 97 years," said Bernie Echo, UVM Hospital Auxiliary president.

Peg is the auxiliary's longest-serving volunteer. This is her 75th year.

"I used to get out of school and run up the hill like hell to get to the hospital," said Peg.

The former Catholic hospital is now run by the UVM Medical Center, but it still has remnants of its past. All the men of "The Last Supper" seem to oversee all the women around this table.

"I certainly agree for the room, I call it the respite room for the people working for the rehab. So, I think that's needed," said Peg.

Peg takes minutes at the meeting and was a former president, but her early days were in the trenches cleaning bedpans and changing sheets.

Carroll: But why did you want to do that?

Peg: I wanted to be a nurse, but it was during the Depression, didn't have the money.

Instead, she had a long career in the telephone company. She had another responsibility.

"I never got married until I was 65. My father was bedridden, he passed on. My mother was bedridden, she passed on," said Peg.

She married Steve, a high school classmate, but it was short-lived. Sadly, he died seven years later. Throughout that time she kept volunteering, she has a simple reason why.

"For things that were done to you, when times were bad, you owe for that," she said. "Somebody did something for you, how are you going to pay that somebody out there back?"

Bernie: So we'll start with Peg, your thoughts?

Peg: In listening to Dianne, I would agree.

The meeting lasts for two hours. The effects of what they do are lasting. The auxiliary's giving ranges from nurses' scholarships to handing out teddy bears to young patients. They operate the gift shop at the main campus. But it's not just the gift shop that the auxiliary runs. Replays sells clothes and furniture, and the profits go toward the hospital. Through the years, they've given away a lot of money.

"Millions and nobody knows it," said Peg.

Over the last few decades, they have donated over $7 million to the hospital.

"We are a big deal. A big deal," said Bernie.

Helped by a woman who has given a lifetime of volunteering.

Peg: To this day, I owe someone, somewhere, something. That's my philosophy.

Carroll: And it sounds like it's continuing.

Peg: Yeah.