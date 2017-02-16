Quantcast

Plainfield man killed in crash

HARTLAND, Vt. -

A Plainfield man was killed in a crash on snowy Interstate 91 Thursday morning.

Vermont State Police say Rodney Newton, 50, was headed south just before 7 a.m. when he flipped his truck and landed in the median.

Police say speed and the slippery conditions were factors in the crash.

